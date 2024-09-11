GEM Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

GEM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIC. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000.

DFIC stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

