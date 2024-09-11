GEM Asset Management LLC Sells 228 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

GEM Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

