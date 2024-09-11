Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $142.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $169.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.99.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.71.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

