General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,745,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.14.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $177.20. The stock has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

