George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 52-Week High at $224.16

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$224.16 and last traded at C$223.65, with a volume of 78871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$222.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WN shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$229.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$213.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$195.67. The stock has a market cap of C$29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. George Weston’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$218.51, for a total value of C$1,092,546.00. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total value of C$709,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.51, for a total transaction of C$1,092,546.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,300 shares of company stock worth $136,049 and have sold 16,454 shares worth $3,598,502. Insiders own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

