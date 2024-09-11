Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
GEOS opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $125.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.63.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 8.28%.
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
