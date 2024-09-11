Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $55.97

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.97 and traded as high as C$59.97. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$59.95, with a volume of 328,644 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.00.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.46. The firm has a market cap of C$9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.17 billion. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.2564103 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total transaction of C$2,077,495.00. In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total value of C$2,077,495.00. Also, Director Michener Chandlee acquired 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.85 per share, with a total value of C$48,856.60. Insiders have sold a total of 69,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,471 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.