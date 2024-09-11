Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.45

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 391456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

