Gordian Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

