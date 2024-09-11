Gordian Advisors LLC Has $17.42 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gordian Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 16.8% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,867,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $340,097,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VTI stock opened at $270.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.78.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.