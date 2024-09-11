GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.78

Shares of GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $5.86. GrainCorp shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 1,240 shares traded.
GrainCorp Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56.
About GrainCorp
GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.
