Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.
Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.
Granite Construction Stock Performance
NYSE:GVA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.74. 378,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,640. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $75.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction
In other news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $346,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GVA
About Granite Construction
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Construction
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.