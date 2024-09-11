Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

NYSE:GVA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.74. 378,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,640. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $75.36.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $346,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

