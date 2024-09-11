Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Gap Up to $42.60

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.60, but opened at $44.12. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $44.23, with a volume of 241,652 shares traded.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth $1,876,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,158,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile
The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.
