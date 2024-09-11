Great American Bancorp, Inc. (GTPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 1st

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Great American Bancorp Stock Performance

GTPS remained flat at $44.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. Great American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Get Great American Bancorp alerts:

Great American Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

Great American Bancorp Company Profile

Great American Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Champaign County, Illinois. Its deposit products include demand deposits, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.