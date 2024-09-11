Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (GECCZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.55 on September 30th

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous dividend of $0.54.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GECCZ opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $26.00.
About Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028
