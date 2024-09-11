Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires 650 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $12,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

