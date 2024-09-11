Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Grows Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. J.B. Hunt Transport Services accounts for 2.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $26,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $170.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

