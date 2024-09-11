Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $107.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.1% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $107,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $504.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.70. The company has a market cap of $456.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

