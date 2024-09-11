Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $7 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $83.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

