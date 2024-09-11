Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 210 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS QUAL opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.97. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

