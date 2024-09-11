Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eaton by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $288.30 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.