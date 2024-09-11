Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading Down 25%

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 505,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 642% from the average daily volume of 68,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price target on Grid Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.
