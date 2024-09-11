Ground Swell Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,260 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.9% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Price Performance
NASDAQ PEP opened at $177.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $244.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.29.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PEP
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Verint Systems’ AI Bots Revolutionize Customer Service Efficiency
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Unlock Private Equity Opportunities for All Investors
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is Redfin Stock a Buy? Housing Market Recovery Could Fuel Upside
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.