Ground Swell Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,260 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.9% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $177.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $244.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.29.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

