Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys New Position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Blue Ridge Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the second quarter worth $52,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 281,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 183,361 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRBS opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $7.85.

Blue Ridge Bankshares ( NASDAQ:BRBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

