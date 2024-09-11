Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys New Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,329 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,710,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,500,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,379,000 after purchasing an additional 209,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $99.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 249.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $105.39.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

