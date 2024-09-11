Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $206,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 52,768 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,774,000 after purchasing an additional 116,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

