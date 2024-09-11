Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIRM. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000.

Several research firms have commented on MIRM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

In related news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $45.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.03 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

