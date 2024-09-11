Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Li-Cycle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Li-Cycle by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,280,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 55,310.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 79,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 79,094 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE LICY opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.

Li-Cycle Profile

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 42.36% and a negative net margin of 878.90%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 million.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

