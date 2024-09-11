Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $225,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,308,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,893,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,289,000 after acquiring an additional 22,103 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,543,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $115.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

