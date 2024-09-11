Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $278,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in News by 13.2% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 842,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 98,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $7,919,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in News by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in News by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 171,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in News by 156.1% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 156,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 95,429 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of News stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. News Co. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 1.37.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.