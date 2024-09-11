Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $49,000 Position in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on bioAffinity Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BIAF stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

