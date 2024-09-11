Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 33,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 55,673 shares.The stock last traded at $65.16 and had previously closed at $63.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on OMAB shares. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMAB

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $203.24 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 35.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 726.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 565.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.