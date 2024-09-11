Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,319 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

