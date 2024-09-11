Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $2,175,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $1,453,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,040 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,601,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,721,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $68,114,452.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 861,175,131 shares in the company, valued at $34,076,699,933.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,721,366 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $68,114,452.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 861,175,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,076,699,933.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,391,986 shares of company stock worth $4,719,796,383. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

