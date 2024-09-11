Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 2,232.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,753,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $264,636,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $119,285,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $100,120,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.05.

Illumina Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

