Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $37.27.
About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
