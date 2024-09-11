Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 145 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Zoetis by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,331,000 after buying an additional 158,459 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,831,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,478,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

NYSE ZTS opened at $191.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.31. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

