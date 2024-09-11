Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes $290,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $98.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.32.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

