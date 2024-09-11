GURU Organic Energy (GUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.
GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.75 million.
GURU Organic Energy Price Performance
