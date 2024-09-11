GYEN 1-Day Volume Reaches $16,047.77 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $14.67 million and $16,047.77 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About GYEN

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 2,098,780,833 tokens. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

