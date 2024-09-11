Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $161.18

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.18 and last traded at $159.81, with a volume of 203893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.35.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,177,000 after purchasing an additional 210,155 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,720,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,395,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

