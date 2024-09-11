Hardide (LON:HDD) Trading Up 4.2%

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). Approximately 175,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 133,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

Hardide Trading Up 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.55. The stock has a market cap of £4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Hardide

(Get Free Report)

Hardide plc engages in the manufacturing and sale of advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, oil and gas, power generation, industrial, aerospace, flow control, and precision engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.