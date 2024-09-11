Harmony 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.38 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $162.04 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,384,638,779 coins and its circulating supply is 14,161,213,779 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

