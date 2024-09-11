Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.18

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.18 and last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 21539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,294,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,037,000 after acquiring an additional 717,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 911.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 138,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,609,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

