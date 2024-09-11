Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 8,151 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,055,606 shares of company stock worth $584,747,672. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $308.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.73.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

