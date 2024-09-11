Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 38.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,043 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after buying an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after buying an additional 1,578,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $126.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.59. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.85.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

