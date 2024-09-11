Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 244.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $323,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.18.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

