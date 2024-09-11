Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,096.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,676 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

