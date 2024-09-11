Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,752,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the second quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,900 shares of company stock worth $604,721,602. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $901.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.60 billion, a PE ratio of 132.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $895.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $830.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

