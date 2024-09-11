Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $2.61 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,837 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,222,000 after buying an additional 111,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,795,000 after buying an additional 85,304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,205,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,088,000 after buying an additional 150,379 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,242,000 after acquiring an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $62.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.